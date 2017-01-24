 
 

China’s Birth Rate Rises After Abolishing One-Child Policy

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 12:59pm CST

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Birth rate in China has risen nearly 8 percent since goverment has loosened the policy in 2016

Ever since China has abandoned the controversial one-child policy last year, the country’s birth rate has risen dramatically and has even reached the highest level since 2000. 

According to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) data, more than 17 million children were born in 2016 compared to 1 million in 2015, showing an 8 percent increase in total birth rate. Nearly half of the newborn babies already had an older brother or sister. 

“While the total number of women of childbearing age fell by five million, the number of births increased significantly, showing that the family planning policy adjustments were extremely timely and extremely effective.” NHFPC official Yang Wenzhuang said in a statement.

China’s one-child policy was introduced in 1980 in order to rein in the population growth and to improve living standards. Families had to face terrible consequences if they fail to comply with the policy.

As a result, the birth rate quickly decline. The extreme birth control measures alongside economic policy reforms reduced poverty and led to the economic boom, providing generations an opportunity to pursue their economic goals.

But now authorities are concerned that an aging population with fewer young people is unable to provide workforce needed to support the whole Chinese population. 

The seemingly unjust policy, which restricted the majority of Chinese families to just one child, was ended on January 1, 2016 and couples were allowed to have two kids for the time in 35 years. 

Authorities decided to relax one-child policy in November 2013 and allowed families to have second child if one parent is an only child. That was followed by the complete abolition of the one-child policy.

China is expecting that its total population will rise around 1.42 billion by the end of the decade.

