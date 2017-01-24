 
 

Online Media Use Could Be Strongly Influenced By Our Genes

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 1:16pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes
By comparing identical twins (who share 100 per cent of their genes) and non-identical twins (who share 50 per cent of their genes), the researchers were able to estimate the relative contribution of genes and environment on individual differences in engagement with a range of online media, including games for entertainment and education, as well as time spent on chat rooms, instant messaging platforms and Facebook. Credit: Getty Images
  • Online media use such as social networking and gaming shows strong genetic influence
 

Apparently, the compulsive usage of online media could be hardwired in our genes.

Online activities that introverts enjoy such as gaming and networking may have a genetic origin. As such vicarious experiences on the Internet proceed to take over much of the leisure time of many people, it seems they may have a crucial function in the grand scheme of things.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

People of all age groups, from youngsters to adults and senior citizens frequent the Net for the sake of entertainment and information not to mention some connectivity with like-minded individuals. 

Yet people are divided on the reasons they come online and what they get from it. Regarding this many of the researchers took to the field to investigate the ins and outs of online activities. It all boils down to genetics.

The research work got published in the journal PLOS ONE.

8500 teenage twins were studied in the survey that took place. Identical and fraternal twins were observed on an intensive basis. They happen to share 100% and 50% of their genes respectively. The role that genes and environment played in the overall scheme of things was thus known with a high degree of accuracy.   

Time spent in chatting, messaging and on such forums as Facebook was noted down scrupulously. Entertainment and education got 37% and 34% of the genetic drift respectively.

As for gaming and networking, they earned 39% and 24% of the heritability statistics on an individual basis. The differences that were seen in kids was due to genes more than the surroundings.

Environment was a big factor though and normally accounted for two-thirds of the differences between various people. It was a case of different strokes for different folks.

Among the environmental factors could be included use of various channels within the same platform and different degrees of monitoring of online activity by one’s guardians. 

The point is that people get the media forms they deserve. It is not a case of mankind being a passive consumer of online media. Rather each person chooses the channels he or she likes to go into as far as online activity is concerned.

The correlation between genes and environment is a complex subject. There are no pet formulas or cut-and-dried theories regarding this. We are not powerless before the media machine.

Rather DNA is where it is at. Our genetic heritage shapes our online media choices in a very decisive and powerful manner. The Internet after all is not your children’s babysitter. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

16 minutes ago

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

3 hours ago

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

4 hours ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

7 hours ago

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

25 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

1 hour ago

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

2 hours ago

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

2 hours ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

4 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

5 hours ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

5 hours ago

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

6 hours ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

7 hours ago

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

7 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

16 minutes ago

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

3 hours ago

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

4 hours ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

7 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

16 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

25 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

1 hour ago

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.