Stephen Colbert to Host the Emmy Awards This Year

This year’s Academy Awards took a lot of time with the announcement of this year’s host of the show. With the Academy assuring everyone from Hollywood to the film audiences that they were doing everything to ensure that ‘OscarsSoWhite’ was not going to repeat itself, the host still had to be chosen carefully. At last, Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host of this year’s Academy Awards.

The Emmy Awards which are marked to happen later in the year, took charge of announcing their host earlier than usual. The Emmy Awards which prided themselves for having the most diversity in their nominations had no such issues with appointing their host for this year’s award ceremony.

CBS is set to broadcast the Emmy Awards this year and they have tapped one of their own to perform the hosting duties. Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment made an official statement to announce this year’s host, “We’re excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys. Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

This will be Colbert’s first time hosting an award ceremony like the Emmys but it has become a common practice for networks to feature one of their own late night talk show celebrities to host the big events.

Jimmy Kimmel’s stint as host on this year’s Academy Awards, Jimmy Fallon’s hosting duties at the Golden Globe awards and James Corden appointment to host this year’s Grammy Awards are a few examples of that practice. Stephen Colbert continued with his President Trump bashing tactics and took to Twitter to post his response to being appointed as the host of the Emmy awards.

He wrote, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe”. This was of course a rhetoric to President Trump’s report of his inaugural ceremony.