 
 

Stephen Colbert To Host The Emmy Awards This Year

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 1:21pm CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Stephen Colbert to Host the Emmy Awards This Year
Getty Images
  • Stephen Colbert to Debut in Emcee Duties at the Emmy Awards
 

Stephen Colbert announced as this year’s host at the Emmy Awards by the hosting network CBS

This year’s Academy Awards took a lot of time with the announcement of this year’s host of the show. With the Academy assuring everyone from Hollywood to the film audiences that they were doing everything to ensure that ‘OscarsSoWhite’ was not going to repeat itself, the host still had to be chosen carefully. At last, Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host of this year’s Academy Awards. 

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The Emmy Awards which are marked to happen later in the year, took charge of announcing their host earlier than usual. The Emmy Awards which prided themselves for having the most diversity in their nominations had no such issues with appointing their host for this year’s award ceremony.

CBS is set to broadcast the Emmy Awards this year and they have tapped one of their own to perform the hosting duties. Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment made an official statement to announce this year’s host, “We’re excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys. Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

This will be Colbert’s first time hosting an award ceremony like the Emmys but it has become a common practice for networks to feature one of their own late night talk show celebrities to host the big events.

Jimmy Kimmel’s stint as host on this year’s Academy Awards, Jimmy Fallon’s hosting duties at the Golden Globe awards and James Corden appointment to host this year’s Grammy Awards are a few examples of that practice. Stephen Colbert continued with his President Trump bashing tactics and took to Twitter to post his response to being appointed as the host of the Emmy awards.

He wrote, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe”. This was of course a rhetoric to President Trump’s report of his inaugural ceremony.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

30 minutes ago

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

3 days ago, 1:11am CST

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

3 days ago, 2:42pm CST

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

4 days ago, 4:44pm CST

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

5 minutes ago

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

21 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

1 hour ago

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

2 hours ago

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

2 hours ago

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

3 hours ago

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

4 hours ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

4 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

5 hours ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Celebrity News

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

30 minutes ago

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

3 days ago, 1:11am CST

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

3 days ago, 2:42pm CST

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

4 days ago, 4:44pm CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

5 minutes ago

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

21 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

30 minutes ago

7 Best Smart Thermostats

7 Best Smart Thermostats

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.