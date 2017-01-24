 
 

What Is Good Quality Sleep?

What is Good Quality Sleep?
  • NSF issues Guidelines regarding Good Quality Sleep
 

The NSF has issued certain sensible guidelines regarding good sleep hygiene.

The NSF gave a list of points recently regarding restful sleep. The checklist will help those individuals, who are suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea and snoring, not to mention a host of other symptoms, to cope with their problems.

A regular sleep schedule where a person is early to bed and early to rise is paramount in today’s age of neon lights and general artificiality. The research points towards sleep hygiene devices that are based on the latest cutting-edge technology.   

The advice handed out by the experts comes at a time when the whole nation needs to catch up on its sleep debt. A sleep deficit is causing a range of symptoms such as irritability and loss of focus.

Sleep that is refreshing and re-energizing and from which one wakes up ready to take on the day with vim and vigour is what these guidelines are all about.

The objectives which ought to be followed include: sleeping comfortably in bed in the context of a cool, dark and quiet room, falling off to sleep within half an hour, waking up at a maximum of only once during the course of the night and last but not least waking up for no more than a 20 minute span of time during the night.  

The key issues were agreed upon on a unanimous basis by various agencies linked with sleep research. Myriad Americans employ sleep technology to help them in the quest for some quality shut-eye.

These gizmos and gadgets help researchers catch a glimpse of the world of somnambulism. The universe of dreaming and unconsciousness is a separate realm altogether.

The goal is the provision of such sleep technology to consumers at reasonable rates. The future of sleep and rest and relaxation depend on such contraptions.  

The NSF revealed that 27% of individuals took way more than half an hour to fall asleep. Sufferers of this “wide awake syndrome” can use sleep technology for its benefits in this area.

There are no hard and fast rules regarding how to go to sleep. It is partially an unconscious process that requires a lot of drifting into the subterranean regions of the mind.

Also regions of sleep hygiene where more research is needed were pinpointed by the NSF. Part of the real reason behind the curse of the modern world, which is insomnia, is dissatisfaction.

While this does not constitute the entire compendium on sleep issues, it pretty much covers the major impediment to a decent night’s sleep.    

They key determinants of quality sleep are included in a report published in Sleep Health.

