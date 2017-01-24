 
 

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 1:32pm CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Credit: Getty Images
  • The Predator Reboot Brings in Thomas Jane to Cast
 

The reboot of The Predator in final talks with The Punisher star Thomas Jane to star in the film

20th Century Fox has gained experience in the past year to find out that sequels and reboots are not necessary hits with the fans. Some reboots and remakes have suffered badly at the box office and while many might be considering the losses that the studios have sustained, smarter people at the studios might be trying to figure out just what factors can attribute to the failure of reboots.

So when considering a reboot for the 80s classic action hit, Predator featuring some of the best names in it’s cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Sonny Landham and Bill Duke; everything has to be on point to make this reboot work with the audience.

For that purpose, the studio is taking extra care to assemble a cast for the movie that is great at their art and popular with the audience as well. The studios has already cast, Boyd Holbrook who would be leading the cast along with Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, and Sterling K. Brown.

To add to the ranks, the studios is currently finalizing its talks with the star of the Punisher, Thomas Jane. Jane is in final negotiations to join the movie’s cast, according to the MovieWeb.

His role in the movie is unknown for now except for speculation that this movie will feature "an array of the alien hunters" seen in the first Predator movie from 1987, but this story will be featured in a, "more domestic setting.".

Other details of the film include suburban settings which were revealed alongside Olivia’s casting announcement for the movie. Shane Black will be helming the project as the director. The film is expected to begin production in February in Vancouver and will hit theaters sometime in 2018.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

