Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

The sequel to 2014’s Godzilla aptly titled, Godzilla: King of Monsters has finally got a director. Gareth Edwards, who directed the 2014 movie left the project amicably saying that he wanted to spend his time on smaller project and moved on to direct last year’s stellar hit Rogue One.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Meanwhile, Legendary and Warner Bros. who have merged on the future Godzilla and King Kong project wanted to find a director for the Godzilla sequel. Legendary and Warner Bros. agreed that Legendary will make the movies and Warner Bros. will distribute them leading up to both the giant monsters face off in Godzilla vs. King Kong.

While we look forward to that fight, Legendary appointed Krampus duo Zach Shields and Michael Doherty to pen the screenplay for Godzilla. Shields and Doherty have already collaborated on the Christmas animated monster movie Krampus which was directed by Doherty.

This led to the prediction by many that Doherty will be tapped to direct the Godzilla movie as well. While the studios made no confirmation at once, the latest news came though that Michael Doherty has indeed been appointed as the director on the Godzilla 2 project.

Variety sources say that Doherty’s director stint depended on Legendary liking his and Shield’s screenplay for the movie. According to that, his appointment confirms that his and Shield’s screenplay has also been approved by the studios. This is not Doherty’s first project with Legendary.

He also wrote and directed, written and directed “Trick ‘r Treat,” one of Legendary’s first productions, which has become a cult hit since its release.

Doherty’s writing credits include movies such as “X2” and “Superman Returns.” If his record is any indication, we are in for a treat with the Godzilla sequel which is set for a 2019 release.