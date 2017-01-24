Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

It was an undertone for the upcoming Wolverine movie, Logan to be rated R. Deadpool dared to be bold and was perhaps the first mainstream superhero movie to earn the R-rating.

It became possible for the other superhero movies to cross that threshold as well. With Hugh Jackman reprising his role as the Wolverine for the last time, the movie had to make its mark on the world.

MPAA was shown some 40 minutes of the footage from the movie for them to give the movie the R-rating. The reason cited as reasons for the rating included brutal violence and brief nudity.

James Mangold confirmed the news on Twitter, “Official: Please be advised that LOGAN has been rated R for “strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.”

For fans in doubt, the red band trailer of the movie serves as example of why the R-rating is essential. Mangold also confirmed the rating of the movie in U.K. while answering a fan that it was 15 and above. The same as Deadpool.

One of the other rumors regarding Logan’s timeline were also addressed by Mangold in a statement when he said, “"When you see the full movie you'll understand. Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it's a slightly different universe. It's actually a different paradigm and that will become clear.”

Logan’s promotion to R-rating was appreciated by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who believes Logan could contend for an Oscar, saying that movie is "mind-blowing" and "relies a lot on character.” We will get to see that for ourselves as Logan's releases on March 3 in North America.