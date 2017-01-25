Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Systems has announced that it has purchased a privately held app intelligence software platform called AppDynamics. The purchase comes as Cisco says that digitization and transitioning to the cloud are forcing It and business markets to blend together. The purchase will help combine real-time visibility and intelligence at the network, security, and application layers.

AppDynamics is helping many of the largest enterprises in the world to translate vast amounts of siloed data into business insights and allow the business to use that data to drive value for the digital world. The AppDynamics platform with the Cisco digital network architecture will allow Cisco customers to get end-to-end insight access across the technology stack from infrastructure to application.

Cisco says that this new capability will allow companies to improve customer experiences and accelerate revenue opportunities. Cisco also notes that the AppDynamics purchase supports its own transition toward software-centric solutions able to deliver revenue.

Cisco's AppDynamics purchase is expected to close in Cisco's Q3 of fiscal year 2017. AppDynamics will continue to be led by current CEO David Wadhwani as a new software business unit under Rowan Trollope. Trollope is the Cisco senior vice president and GM of IoT and Applications.