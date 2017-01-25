 
 

Ancient Mars May Have Been Warmed By Methane

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 5:22am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Ancient Mars may Have Been Warmed by Methane
SEAS researchers suggest that early Mars may have been warmed intermittently by a powerful greenhouse effect, possibly explaining water on the planet's surface billions of years ago. Credit: NASA
 

Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars The findings of a new research reveal that early Mars may have been warmed intermittently by powerful bursts of methane.

Water on ancient Mars is considered a paradox, and the geographical evidence found by space scientists show that there was periodic flow of rivers on Mars, but 4 billion years ago, mars was too cold to hold liquid water. But, the question is how water remained warm in that time.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

A research team suggested that Mars was warmed due to greenhouse effect through methane. The researchers were from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) and the research study published in Geophysical Research Letters.

The study found the a between carbon, methane and hydrogen in ancient Martian surface that created heat, causing the planet to hold liquid as water.

Ancient Mars is unique, because life was possible there unlike other planets, said Robin Wordsworth, assistant professor of environmental science and engineering at SEAS, and first author of the paper.  He also said that by understand Mars surface we can also find life on other planets.

Scientists say that 4 billion years ago sun was 30 percent less hot than today, so mars surface trapped the rays and became hot, so scientists have been researching since ages to see how mars was insulated.

Scientists say that carbon dioxide also can’t heat Mars, especially in ancient mars, so there was something else.

The rocky planets on mars emit hydrogen from time to time, and the researchers especially studied methane on mars that’s not much on Mars now.

But, the research studied found that billions of years before, certain geological compositions on Mars created methane. The methane then changed to other gases, including hydrogen through a slow process similar to that on Saturn’s titan.

Scientists found that combination of methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide creates severe radiations that caused greenhouse effect on Mars.

The research team hopes to discover more through future Mars missions. Ancient mars show the signs of life due to complex chemistry, said Wordsworth.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

4 hours ago

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Starring off into Space

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Staring off into Space

5 hours ago

What is Good Quality Sleep?

What is Good Quality Sleep?

15 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

4 minutes ago

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

19 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores

46 minutes ago

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

Apple iPhone 8 may not have Big Impact: Analyst

4 hours ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

15 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

15 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

15 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

Stephen Colbert to Host the Emmy Awards This Year

Stephen Colbert to Host the Emmy Awards This Year

16 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

Online Media Use Could be Strongly Influenced by Our Genes

16 hours ago, 1:16pm CST

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

China’s Birth Rate Rises after Abolishing One-Child Policy

16 hours ago, 12:59pm CST

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill

16 hours ago, 12:50pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

Suprise! Twitter has Huge Fake Account Networks: Scientists

4 hours ago

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Starring off into Space

Saturn’s Moon Tethys Looks like a Giant Eyeball Staring off into Space

5 hours ago

What is Good Quality Sleep?

What is Good Quality Sleep?

15 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

Cisco Gobbles up AppDynamics intelligence software platform

4 minutes ago

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

Japan Launches its First Military Communications Satellite on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

Pokemon Go catches 2.83 million downloads in South Korea

19 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.