2018 BMW Z5 Spied

The year 2011 made a history for BMW and Toyota. It was the first time that these two automotive giants came together to work on the formulation of a sports car. The idea was to make a min size sports car platform that will be able to provide cars like that of Z4 and Supra in the future.

We are thus bringing you the spy shots of Z5 which is being developed by BMW these days. The prototype was spied being tested in a snowy path. We are pretty sure that this will be the upcoming Z5 that will be based on the legendary 507. It is also expected that it will sit above the Z4 and will have high specs than that of the former model too. This is also a reason that we are expecting to see a price raise in the car too.

The pictures posted by MotorAuthority show that it will have similar features to that of the Z4 however it will have a soft top roof instead of a retractable hard top. The car also features a new and wid3e grille as compared to the older model.

The car has been lifted as well. It will showcase the essence of improved performance. The high performance is pretty desirable in this case as it will be competing against the cars such as Jaguar F-Type a Porsche 911.

This model can become an inline 4 but we are actually expecting it to be a 6-option car which will make it even more popular. The car should come with the turbocharging feature as well.

We can expect its first official preview by the start of 2018 and it can be expected that will be priced above $50,000 for sure.