 
 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 8:53am CST

 

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveiled the new all electric Mercedes-Benz-G-Class

The new EV is all a fit man like Arnold would want in his garage

Mercedes-Benz-G-Class was recently unveiled by the super star of Hollywood Arnold Schwarzenegger. He unveiled the EV with all the style that he possess. He is known for his rugged style, strength, a love for beastly vehicles and his successful tenure as a Governor of California.

Along with that he has also confirmed that though he loves big machines, he positively supports the new EVs that are best for environment. He believes that supporting these zero emission car will mean a lot for the decline of pollution all around us.

“This amazing off-road vehicle as a clean and fast electric car? A dream has become real!”, said Schwarzenegger.

The new electrified Mercedes SUV is formulated with the help of Kriesel and was unveiled by the actor. The SUV will have a dynamic range of 300 kilometers which will be highly achievable with the single full charge of battery.

The batteries in the car are of high performance and are made with 80kWh power. The overall weight of these batteries is 510kg which is pretty suitable for this rugged SUV thus won’t actually tone down its speed or efficiency. The batteries are placed at multiple places in the car.

These are placed under the bonnet, in the rear and underneath the entry as well. The SUV is pretty special because it is the first ever off-road SUV made by the company out of a Mercedes vehicle. It will be powerful, efficient and dynamic in terms of off-road capacity.

The SUV supports a number of electric motors that will supply direct power to the transfer gearbox. The vehicle has the maximum speed of 183 km/h.

The SUV has the ability to conquer 0-100km/h in mere 5.6 seconds that is pretty fast due to its weight. The car has fast charging as well. The batteries will have the ability to be almost 80 percent charged in mere 25 minutes.

