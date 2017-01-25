La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

Golden Globes celebrated La La Land as it won seven awards for the night which were recorded as the most wins in the history of Golden Globes. Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood inspired musical in which Emma Stone plays a struggling actress and Ryan Gosling plays as aspiring Jazz pianist who meet and fall in love. Their love story is then tested by their careers and successes with a line-up of musical and dance numbers has become the new favorite.

The streak of winning continues as La La Land has been announced for record 14 nominations for this year’s Oscars including, best picture, director, actor, actress, original screenplay, cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, original song (twice, for both City of Stars and Audition), production design, sound editing and sound mixing. The movie ties is with 1950’s All About Eve and 1997’s Titanic. Chazelle and Gosling both expressed their gratitude for the nominations and the recognition.

The whole scenario remains to be analyzed as many critics who do love La La Land cannot bring themselves to forego the other movies that have been nominated as well. While the Golden Globes did award La La Land in every category it was nominated in, it did so in the Best Musical or Comedy category, according to the Guardian.

The movie is up against some serious contenders in the Oscars best picture and acting categories and many feel that if the movie does win, it will be a narcissistic deed at the hands of the Academy who would be awarding a not so stellar, Hollywood centric movie which is not so stellar compared to the other movies and actors that have been nominated in the categories as well.