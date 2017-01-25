 
 

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination At 2017 Oscars

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 9:34am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars
  • LA La La Land equals Oscars record for most nominations
 

La La Land takes record 14 nominations in this year’s Oscar nomination leading a strong awards’ season following Golden Globes dominance

Golden Globes celebrated La La Land as it won seven awards for the night which were recorded as the most wins in the history of Golden Globes. Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood inspired musical in which Emma Stone plays a struggling actress and Ryan Gosling plays as aspiring Jazz pianist who meet and fall in love. Their love story is then tested by their careers and successes with a line-up of musical and dance numbers has become the new favorite.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

The streak of winning continues as La La Land has been announced for record 14 nominations for this year’s Oscars including, best picture, director, actor, actress, original screenplay, cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, original song (twice, for both City of Stars and Audition), production design, sound editing and sound mixing. The movie ties is with 1950’s All About Eve and 1997’s Titanic. Chazelle and Gosling both expressed their gratitude for the nominations and the recognition.

The whole scenario remains to be analyzed as many critics who do love La La Land cannot bring themselves to forego the other movies that have been nominated as well. While the Golden Globes did award La La Land in every category it was nominated in, it did so in the Best Musical or Comedy category, according to the Guardian.

The movie is up against some serious contenders in the Oscars best picture and acting categories and many feel that if the movie does win, it will be a narcissistic deed at the hands of the Academy who would be awarding a not so stellar, Hollywood centric movie which is not so stellar compared to the other movies and actors that have been nominated in the categories as well.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

1 hour ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

20 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

20 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

21 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

3 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

10 minutes ago

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

37 minutes ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

45 minutes ago

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

48 minutes ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

51 minutes ago

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

1 hour ago

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

1 hour ago

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

1 hour ago

World’s First Stable Organism with Modified DNA Created

World’s First Stable Organism with Modified DNA Created

1 hour ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents New Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

1 hour ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Movie News

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

1 hour ago

Logan Earns a R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Logan Earns R-rating for Brutal Violence and Nudity

20 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

Godzilla 2 Director is Michael Dougherty

20 hours ago, 1:35pm CST

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

The Predator Reboot Cast Adds Thomas Jane

21 hours ago, 1:32pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

3 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

9 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

10 minutes ago

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

37 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.