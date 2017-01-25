Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

The fourth Super Bowl ad for Squarespace has arrived. The Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad stars no other than actor John Malkovich. In the Squarespace commercial he attempts to buy the domain JohnMalkovich.com for his new fashion line website. The fun starts when he learns that someone else already owns his domain name.

The Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad opens with actor John Malkovich in extreme close-up. You soon realize he is not staring at you through the TV screen. He is glaring at his own computer screen. He looks vexed.

“How is it that JohnMalkovich.com is taken?” he asks with comic incredulity. A woman approaches and stares into the screen. “Somebody already snatched it,” she says. “But I’m him,” Malkovich sputters. “There’s a film about me being me.”

The 60-second spot will air during the Super Bowl pregame show. The story continues in a 30-second commercial that will air during the game.

The newly released director’s cut of the pre-game spot follows John Malkovich as he attempts to register a domain with Squarespace and set up a website for his new fashion brand. For the big game, Squarespace will be airing a 30-second in-game spot and a 60-second pre-game spot which encourage viewers everywhere to get their domain before it’s gone.

“Squarespace was founded to help people carve out their own piece of the web and build something that truly represents who they are,” said Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena. “We’ve always wanted Squarespace to be a single stop destination for everything you need to establish your own home online, and for many people, that starts with their domain name. By putting everything in one place, we can greatly simplify the experience of getting set up on the web. I hope John's story encourages even more people to make their next move with Squarespace.”

While John Malkovich may be best known for his films, he studied costume design and began his career in theater. He recently launched a menswear collection available at www.johnmalkovich.com, which is of course hosted by Squarespace.

“As I continue to establish my reputation as a designer, it’s incredibly important for me to have a professional online store that’s in my own name,” said John Malkovich. “I’m so pleased that an all-in-one solution like Squarespace exists so I can focus on building my fashion collection and leave the technical stuff to the experts.”

Squarespace worked with award-winning creative collective JohnXHannes New York to develop and produce the Super Bowl spots. The campaign was produced in conjunction with Smuggler and Flower Ave., directed by Miles Jay, with photography by Zach Gold.

In the ad the blonde woman looking into the screen with him says: “Isn’t it a movie about other people being inside you?” “Sure,” Malkovich says. “Why not?” Watch the extended version of the hilarous (he says f!@# a lot) below. A 3-minute long from film is also available that tells the store of Malkovich launching a fashion label. Watch that the video at the end of the story.

Squarespace Domains, which starts at $20/year, launched in April of 2016 and is a new entry point to the brand. Customers can now easily purchase a domain, create a website, build an online store, and connect to G Suite for a custom email all in one place with zero technical configuration. This is just the latest in Squarespace’s goal to become a one-stop shop for anyone creating a home online.

Squarespace makes products to help people with creative ideas succeed. By blending elegant design and sophisticated engineering, we empower millions of people — from individuals and local artists to entrepreneurs shaping the world’s most iconic businesses — to share their stories with the world. Squarespace’s team of more than 600 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin and Portland.

