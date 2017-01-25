 
 

Weird Catfish Species Discovered In Myanmar

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 2:32pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 25 2017, 2:47pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Weird Catfish Species Discovered in Myanmar
Credit: Xiao-Yong Chen
 

The catfish is distinguished from other species by its unique mouthpart and teeth

While surveying fishes in the drainage of Mail Hka River in northern Burma, a team of Chinese researchers has discovered a peculiar type of catfish species. The new fish species is vastly different from other catfish species due to its mouthpart which has unusual set of teeth and color. 

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The teeth at upper and back of the lower jaw are sharp and pointy while those placed in the front lower jaw are shorter and broader having a continuous dent.

The new catfish, scientifically named Oreoglanis hponkanensis, belongs to genus Oreoglanis and is a member of sisoridae family of catfish. Sisoridae is the largest family of Asian catfish, with more than 200 species. 

Oreoglanis genus is endemic to Asian waters, in particular fast flowing streams. These fishes are characterized by their strongly depressed head and body and enlarged paired fins. The genus contains 22 species, out of which only 2 are found in Myanmar. The new fish was discovered by researches from Chinese Academy of Sciences in December 2015.

The newfound catfish species is predominantly brown with yellow lower side. Yellow patches are also scattered throughout its body. It is further distinguished from other catfishes by its bright orange patches in the middle of the fin. Like other catfish, it inhabits fast flowing mountain streams with stone, cobble, and sand beds.

The description of the new species is outlined in open access journal ZooKeys.

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

4 hours ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

4 hours ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

5 hours ago

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

5 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

3 hours ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

3 hours ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

3 hours ago

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

Here Are New Features In iOS 10.3

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

4 hours ago

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

Lin Manuel Miranda One Step Away from EGOT Status with Oscar Nomination for Moana

5 hours ago

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

La La Land Receives Record 14 Nomination at 2017 Oscars

5 hours ago

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

Apple Awarded Patent For Modular Apple Watch Bands With Additional Sensors

5 hours ago

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

Australia Celebrates 13 Major Nominations at the Oscars 2017

5 hours ago

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

The LG G6 Leaked Image Reveals The Top Half With Impressively Small Bezels

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

Badlands National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change

4 hours ago

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

What Caused Collapse of Maya Civilization?

4 hours ago

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

Meditation Lowers Stress in Anxiety Disorder

5 hours ago

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

Baby Monitors can be Harmful

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

3 hours ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is Live

3 hours ago

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars John Malkovich

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.