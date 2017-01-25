How to Watch the Oscar Nominated Movies This Year

The 89th annual Academy Awards nominees were just announced, and there is a chance that you probably haven't seen all of the options in all of the categories - or any of the options in any of the categories, as it often goes. Many people love to watch the awards but find that they can't really form opinions because they haven't seen the movies. Luckily, they won't announced the winners until February 26, so there is plenty of time to catch up.
Most of the major nominees are still in theaters, but there are quite a few from earlier in the year that you can check out.
Here's a breakdown:
Best Picture
Arrival
Arrival is currently in theaters, but it will be available to buy on iTunes January 31, 2017.
Fences
Fences is currently in theaters.
Hacksaw Ridge
Hacksaw Ridge will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.
Hell or High Water
Hell or High Water is available to rent on Amazon.
Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures is currently in theaters.
La La Land
La La Land is currently in theaters.
Lion
Lion is currently in theaters.
Manchester by the Sea
Manchester by the Sea will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.
Moonlight
Moonlight is currently in theaters.
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Kubo and the Two Strings is available to rent on Amazon.
Moana
Moana is currently in theaters.
My Life as a Zucchini
My Life as a Zucchini is currently unavailable in the US; the English-language version (translated from French) is currently premiering at Sundance Film Festival.
The Red Turtle
The Red Turtle is currently in theaters.
Zootopia
Zootopia is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
Fire at Sea is currently playing in select theaters.
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Not Your Negro is currently playing in select theaters, and it will go into more on February 3, 2017.
Life, Animated
Life, Animated is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
O.J. Made in America
O.J. Made in America is currently available to stream on Hulu and WatchESPN.
13th
13th is available to stream on Netflix.
Original Screenplay
20th Century Women
20th Century Women is currently in theaters.
Hell or High Water
Hell of High Water is available to rent on Amazon.
La La Land
La La Land is currently in theaters.
The Lobster
The Lobster is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Manchester by the Sea
Manchester by the Sea will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Arrival is currently in theaters.
Fences
Fences is currently in theaters.
Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures is currently in theaters.
Lion
Lion is currently in theaters.
Moonlight
Moonlight is currently in theaters.