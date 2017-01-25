 
 

How To Watch The Oscar Nominated Movies This Year

Posted: Jan 25 2017, 5:06pm CST

 

The 89th annual Academy Awards nominees were just announced, and there is a chance that you probably haven't seen all of the options in all of the categories - or any of the options in any of the categories, as it often goes. Many people love to watch the awards but find that they can't really form opinions because they haven't seen the movies. Luckily, they won't announced the winners until February 26, so there is plenty of time to catch up.

Most of the major nominees are still in theaters, but there are quite a few from earlier in the year that you can check out.

Here's a breakdown:

Best Picture

Arrival

Arrival is currently in theaters, but it will be available to buy on iTunes January 31, 2017.

Fences

Fences is currently in theaters.

Hacksaw Ridge

Hacksaw Ridge will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water is available to rent on Amazon.

 

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures is currently in theaters.

La La Land

La La Land is currently in theaters.

Lion

Lion is currently in theaters.

Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.

 

Moonlight

Moonlight is currently in theaters.

 

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Kubo and the Two Strings is available to rent on Amazon.

Moana

Moana is currently in theaters.

My Life as a Zucchini

My Life as a Zucchini is currently unavailable in the US; the English-language version (translated from French) is currently premiering at Sundance Film Festival.

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle is currently in theaters.

 

Zootopia

Zootopia is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

Fire at Sea is currently playing in select theaters.

 

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Not Your Negro is currently playing in select theaters, and it will go into more on February 3, 2017.

 

Life, Animated

Life, Animated is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

 

O.J. Made in America

O.J. Made in America is currently available to stream on Hulu and WatchESPN.

 

13th

13th is available to stream on Netflix.

 

 

Original Screenplay

 

20th Century Women

20th Century Women is currently in theaters.

Hell or High Water

Hell of High Water is available to rent on Amazon.

La La Land

La La Land is currently in theaters.

The Lobster

The Lobster is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

 

Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea will be available to rent on Amazon starting February 7, 2017.

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Arrival is currently in theaters.

Fences

Fences is currently in theaters.

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures is currently in theaters.

Lion

Lion is currently in theaters.

Moonlight

Moonlight is currently in theaters.

