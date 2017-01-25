Super Bowl Party Tips For People Who Aren't Fans Of Football

Just because you may not have paid any attention to football this year, and you probably couldn't pick Tom Brady out of a line-up does not mean you can't throw a really great Super Bowl party. The Big Game comes once a year and it is just as much fun for non-fans as it is for fans - and it might be even more fun because there isn't the pressure of seriously cheering on a team.

Still, you want to be able to impress your friends and family, so here are some tips for throwing the best Super Bowl party this year:

Look Up Some Details: At least knowing the name of the teams, the quarterbacks, and the coaches will help you out quite a bit. If you don't know the basics of football, look those up as well so that you don't have to ask why something happened every fifteen seconds.

Be Helpful: If you aren't all that involved in the game, make sure to help with replenishing food, grabbing beer, or talking to the people who also seem to be quite lost as to what is going on in the game. It will be appreciated and everyone will enjoy themselves more.

Have Enough Food: Making different types of dips and chips for a Super Bowl Party is of course standard. However, make sure you know the allergies of your guests and their children so that if you need to avoid something, you can. Also make sure to find out about vegetarian options, vegan options, and gluten free choices.

Safe Zone It: No matter what, this is your house so there is a safe zone for you. Set up an area where you can go if people get too loud, an argument breaks out, or you just get bored. This will be the area where a lot of people will gather to talk about non-game related topics.

Let Everyone Be: For some people, sports is a religion and they can get quite crazy. Allow everyone to yell, scream, laugh, clap, and cheer how they want. People may act out of character, so you may want to watch for someone getting violence. If there are children around, make sure everyone knows whether or not choice four letter words are acceptable. If things are getting too crazy, make sure to take the beer away sometime around the third quarter.

If you keep an area safe for people who don't want to watch the game, think about activities for children, have a lot of food and beer, and do some studying on football, you can have a fantastic Super Bowl Party - even if you aren't a fan.