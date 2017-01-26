 
 

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad Is Day Off For Employees And Petition To Make Day After Super Bowl A Holiday

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 1:25am CST

 

Heinz Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Day Off for Employees and Petition to Make Day after Super Bowl a Holiday
Photo Credit: Heinz
 

Hate going to work the day after the Big Game? Sign the petition and help make #SMUNDAY a national holiday.

Heinz sent a wiener dogs dress as hot dogs into a stampede in the Heinz Super Bowl 50 ad. This year the Ketchup brand is skipping Super Bowl, like Rei skipping Black Friday. Instead of dropping more than $5 million on a Super Bowl 2017 commercial, Heinz is giving all their employees the day off after Super Bowl Sunday.

"We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the Big Game on Sunday is awful. So as far as we’re concerned at Heinz, we as a nation should stop settling for it being the worst work day of the year. We don’t settle for that awesome football Sunday to be just like every other day of the year. No. We eat. We drink. And we be merry, having the tastiest times of our lives. But then the very next day we settle for that Monday being a terrible work day," said Heinz in a statement.

According to the Kraft Heinz Company over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work. And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion.

Heinz calls all Americans to sign a petition to make the day after the Super Bowl a National Holiday. If the "SMunday" (Sunday Monday) petition gets over 100,000 signatures, it will be sent to Congress. 

So far over 3,300 people have signed the SMunday petition on Change.org.

Talking about skipping a major event has worked for the outdoor retailer REI. It might as well work for Heinz. Having a holiday after Super Bowl is something I believe President Trump can behind.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands.

The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. 

