 
 

Now The NES Classic Mod Supports Over 600 Games

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 4:30am CST

 

The new release of the hakchi2 NES modding tool supports to install over 600 ROMs on the NES Classic Edition console.

The NES Classic Edition mod to install other games than the pre-installed ones has just gotten a lot better. The developer of hakchi2 has released hakchi2 2.11, enabling NES owners to install over 600 games.

The new version comes with lots of new capabilities including folders and pages support. There is now no limit on the number of games that can be installed. The developer tested it with over 600 ROMs. "Everything working fine including save-states. You can select maximum games per page/folder but it's recommended to limit it to 30-35," the developer said in the release notes on GitHub.

Other new features include multistep uploading to enable the installation of larger games. Users of hakchi2 can now initial a mass cover download and do not have to uncompress ROMs before installation. The new hakchi2 release is a major update and despite being a pre-release, the first users are ecstatic about it.

There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The instructions to hack the NES Classic Edition are available.

Several stores have received new NES Classic inventory this week including Walmart and GameStop. Find the latest updates on the NES Classic supply below:

NES Classic at GameStop

NES Classic at Walmart

NES Classic at Target

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $150 plus shipping on amazon.com.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock at Amazon for $18.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99. Find all NES Controller on sale at amazon.com.

The demand for the NES is still extremely high. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $150 and up.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameStop. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

