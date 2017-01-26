 
 

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin At VDL Nedcar In August 2017

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 4:50am CST

 

BMW X1 Additional Production Will Begin at VDL Nedcar in August 2017
  • BMW Group to go for additional production of BMW X1 at VDL Nedcar
 

The high demand for BMW X1 has led the company to extend its production

BMW is off to start production of BMW X1 at its Dutch manufacturing plant where its mini SUVs are built as well. The company just announced a move that is made jointly in order to move the production of BMW X1 for the worldwide customer line in a much broader way.

The production will be shared with VDL Nedcar and will be marketed by BMW Group Plant Regensburg. VDL Nedcar has been building the MINI models of BMW since the last three years. The BMW X1 is going to be the fourth car whose production will be catered by VDL Nedcar.

The company has recently become really busy after they have increased the number of production models. There are currently eight different models that built on a single line up and will be produced in future at the BMW Group Plant Regensburg. However this has also risen the commitment of BMW to share its production with that of VDL Nedcar.

Since the year 2014, BMW and VDL Nedcar have developed a close relationship in building cars. This is the reason that BMW has chosen this company to manufacture the already famous and highly demanded model BMW X1.

A new production level will ensure quality production of BMW X1 in right time and with right pace. This will also help the customers get their vehicle delivered at time.

It is said that VDL Nedcar will be able to respond to customer demand and will be able to respond to fulfill the gap in market as well.  BMW X1 is going to be a big model for company as the series has already gotten a lot of respect from all over the world.

