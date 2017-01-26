 
 

DRAM Prices Rally Through Q2 2017 Thanks To Tight Supply

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 5:00am CST

 

DRAM prices are predicted to stabilize in Q3 2018

DRAM or Dynamic Random Access Memory will see prices continue to rally going into Q2 2017 according to a report by DigiTimes. The price increase is thanks to tight supply that is driving prices up, but the prediction is that prices will start to stabilize by Q3 2017 as supply catches up with demand. Global DRAM supply is expected to continue to fall slightly short of global demand in Q2 according to Pei-Ing Lee, president of Nanya Technology.

Lee's company produces DRAM and he notes that the average selling price for DRAM will rise in both Q1 and Q2. By Q3 Lee is predicting that pricing will become more stable. However, Lee says that market conditions for DRAM in the second half of 2017 will be very much tied to major chip vendors carex plans for DRAM moving into the second half of the year.

Lee also noted that his firm is set to move DRAM production to a new 20nm process and that move might pose a risk to production toward the end of Q1 2017. Full production is expected to be back on the new technology by the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3. Nanya plans to make as many as 30,000 12-inch DRAM wafers using 20nm process technology per month by Q1 2018.

At the same time there is an increase in wafer production using the newer 20nm technology, there will be a decrease in production of wafers using the older 30nm technology to 30,000 units per month. That means combined production of both wafer types is expected to reach 60,000 wafers monthly.

