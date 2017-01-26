 
 

2017 Ford GT Produces 647bhp And 216mph Top Speed

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 7:54am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

  • A new Ford GT with 647bhp is coming your way
 

The new Ford GT will have a super top speed of 216mph

There is a great news for all the Ford GT lovers out there. A new Ford GT is arriving soon and it will be a great car to have for sure. The company was working on a new model of Ford GT and it looks like they have finally managed to have one.

The new Ford GT is going to have a pumping engine that will have the ability to provide a power of 647bhp. it will allow a torque of 550 lb.ft. and a massive top speed of 216mph. the car will have a turbocharged 3.6 liter V 6 supercharged engine. According to the stats, it is going to be the fastest car made by Ford up till now. The car will have the ability to gain 90% of peak torque from 3500rpm.

The weight of the car is 1361kg and the power t weight ration of Ford GT is 475bhp/ton. This power of 20bhp/ton more than that of Ferrari 488 GTB which is one of the fastest cars offered by company.

According to Ford, this new car is faster than that of McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Special. According to Ford, it has the lap time of 2 mins and 9.8 secs on the Canada’s Calabogie Motorsports Park race track.  This time is 1 seconds lower than that of McLaren’s model and 3.1 seconds lower than that of Ferrari’s model, making it faster than the other two.

The car has gotten a great body and finest aerodynamics system making it fast and easy to handle. According to Raj Nair, the boss at Ford, the new Ford GT will be a performance model so there is a lot you can expect from this car.

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” said product development boss Raj Nair. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbonfibre architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

