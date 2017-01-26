 
 

2020 Audi Q8 Prototype Spotted

  • Here is the first look of the 2020 Audi Q8 Prototype
 

The spy shots of the upcoming Q8 are here

Audi is working on these days on its upcoming model Q8. They are going to launch in the year 2020. The car is being developed these days and we spied it being tested on a snowy road. The exclusive spy shots of the prototype tell us a lot about the recent model.

The Audi Q8 was previewed at the 2017 Detroit Moor Show but it was concept at that time. This prototype is pretty similar to that of the concept however a few changes can be seen in it as well.

The new Audi Q8 will be revealed most probably by the end of year 2018 and will make its way towards United States in the year 2020 as an early year model, according to MotorAuthority.

The prototype of which we have got the spy shots is pretty much similar to that of the Q7 as well. Thus we might be looking at a smaller e-Tron SUV. The e-Tron by BMW is also due to be revealed in the year 2018. There have been no sightings of the e-Tron yet.

The Q8 will be similar to that of Q7 which means that that they are more likely to share the same platform of MLB which is provided by Volkswagen group. The platform is specially designed for front wheel drive and for the vehicles which have longitudinally mounted engine.

The spy shots reveals the Audi Q8 prototype to have wider grille which is not really found in Audi’s SUVs. The headlight also showcased the teardrop motif.

There is however no other specific thing about the prototype that speaks luxury about it. We might get to see a few distinctive touches in the final production version of the SUV.

