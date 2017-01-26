 
 

AI Used To Diagnose Skin Cancer

Posted: Jan 26 2017

 

A dermatologist uses a dermatoscope, a type of handheld microscope, to look at skin. Computer scientists at Stanford have created an artificially intelligent diagnosis algorithm for skin cancer that matched the performance of board-certified dermatologists. Image Credit: Matt Young
 

Smartphones will soon help people diagnose skin cancer

Detecting a strange mole and setting appoint for a doctor becomes scary. What if you live far from doctor and you don’t have enough money to pay for fee and travelling, then your smartphone will help you.

Dermatologists use dermatoscope to observe skin, but recently some computer scientists discovered an artificially intelligent diagnosis algorithm for skin cancer that is similar to a certified dermatologist.

The scientists developed the new gadget considering universal health care as the algorithm will detect skin cancer. They developed a database with 130000 images of skin diseases and developed their algorithm to diagnose cancer. The device detected cancer for the first time and that was very accurate.

The test results were also published in the journal Nature, and it was tested against results by 21 dermatologists. The test involved the diagnosis of skin cancer and results were same as by dermatologists.

The reason of developing this device was because thousands of people in the US are getting skin cancer every year. Recently, 5.4 million new cases appeared in the US.  If diagnosed earlier, the patient can live up to 5 years, but number of years reduces when skin cancer is detected in the later stage.

Skin cancer is diagnosed first by visual inspection of the skin. After its diagnosed then biopsy is done. Scientists used same algorithm into the examination process that detect cancer visually through deep learning, like in artificial intelligence.

Computer science has a long history of deep learning, but it is the first time that computer scientists are using the technique and it’s successful. The concept is based on computer’s training to figure out the real issue, rather than getting answers from the saved data.

Though, the algorithm is available in computer, but the computer scientists want to use it in smartphones in the future. Now everybody will have super computer in their hands with several sensors, including camera that would diagnose skin cancer

