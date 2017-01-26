Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift Go Dark in I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Teaser

The song has already taken the fans with delight since its release with a collaboration no one ever thought could happen. Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s vocals resonated off one another as they sang a love ballad for the upcoming erotic movie, Fifty Shades Darker which is the sequel to the hit book and movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

The soundtrack of the first movie was also praised and one of the songs was even nominated for an Oscar. Now Zayn and Taylor are leading the soundtrack with their single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”. The single was officially released on Apple Music and iTunes about a month ago.

Since then Taylor teased the fans that there might actually be a music video for the song featuring the stars when she wished Zayn his birthday earlier this month. She posted a picture in which she and Zayn are standing back to back in a blue shadowy background.

This gave all the fans the ardent hope that there was a music video. Zayn Malik just gave us the first teaser from the official music video is a 21-seconds long trailer. In the teaser, we see a car approaching in pouring rain and Zayn gets out of the car with a guard standing with an umbrella to receive him.

We see Taylor in a black overcoat, walking into a room while the song’s music echoes in the background. We see Taylor from the front and whoa! Taylor’s look is completely grunge in this one.

Her short hair in a messy do, we can see glimpse of black lingerie peeking through her coat and wearing dark lipstick as she sings, “Baby, baby I feel crazy…”

Zayn is seen sitting and looking down and a sexy shot of Taylor jerking her head up while getting up from a plush bed followed by a scene where Zayn smashes a lamp to the floor.

The song continues, “What is happening to me?” and Taylor is seen putting her hands on her head in agitation. That’s it. That’s all we get for now and we will have to wait till Friday as Zayn’s Facebook page indicates. If the whole video is like the teaser we just saw, it is going to be an exciting music video to watch.