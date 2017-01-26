Arrival Heads Back to Theatres After Oscar Nod

Amy Adam’s led science fiction tale Arrival is heading back to theatres once more. Based on the story, “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, Arrival is the story of mysterious space crafts landing across the globe.

An elite team is assembled led by expert linguist Louise Banks played by Amy Adams. Banks is responsible for making contact with the ships and the creatures onboard and look for answers. Banks takes a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity, according to ComingSoon.

The movie was already a hit when it was released in November. It went on to gross $95 million against a modest $47 million budget, adding to the grand total of $170 million earnings worldwide. It is critically acclaimed especially Amy Adams performance in the movie was declared one of her best performances of her career.

The Oscars nominations were announced on earlier this week and the Arrival was nominated in 8 categories including Best Picture. So director Denis Villeneuve and Paramount decided to re-release the movie in theatres across the country once more.

Other Oscar contenders have released their movies more recently and are doing new business. This time’s release will also include exclusive bonus footage and will feature commentary and a behind-the-scenes look from Villeneuve and stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and other cast and filmmakers.

The film’s Oscar nominations makes it one of the most sought after movies in the country presently and another weekend in theaters should allow it to cross that coveted $100 million mark in the U.S.

The only regret perhaps in the whole process remains that Amy Adams did not get an Actress in a Leading Role nomination which many believe that she deserved because she is said to have carried the whole film through.