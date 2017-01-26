 
 

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 1:34pm CST

 

Skittles: “Romance” Super Bowl 51 Commercial
 

Skittles Super Bowl 2017 ad is titled "Romance". Watch the full Skittles Super Bowl 51 Commercial below.

The Skittles Super Bowl 2017 commercial is released. The ad titled "romance" is about Katie not answering the calls of her boyfriend. Wrigley's Skittles Brand returns to the Super Bowl the third time in a row. The new Big Game spot is entertaining, but not an ad that fans will rewind often. 

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

A boy throws Skittles through an open window calling Katie repeatedly. Inside the house Katie catches the Skittles he throws with her mouth. Then its mom's turn, dad's turn and it gets weird from there.  Watch the Skittles Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

Last year's Skittles Super Bowl ad starred Steven Tyler. It was not that great. We like this year's commercial much better. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

