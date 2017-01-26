Researchers Grow New Mouse Pancreas within the Body of a Rat

An experiment took place recently regarding mice that didn’t have pancreas. New mice pancreas were grown in the bodies of rats. Then they were transplanted into the bodies of the mice. This study is unique in that nothing of the sort has happened before in the history of science.

The method was successful in reversing diabetes in the mice. Such biotechnology that allows the growing of the organs of one organism in the body of another organism holds a lot of potential for the future of medicine.

In the times to come, human organs could be grown in the bodies of sheep and pigs and then transplanted in the bodies of human beings. This is indeed a very revolutionary and cutting-edge form of biotechnology.

It will do away with the issue of organ donation. Usually, there are not enough spare frozen organs to go around when it comes to transplant surgery. People who are in need of the organs are kept waiting forever on long requisition lists.

The immediate problem is that while the evolutionary distance between mice and rats is not much, that between pigs and sheep and human beings is a lot. This could create a great many hurdles along the way.

Yet as they say, there are no limits, only plateaus. Limits exist only in the mind. A lot of research will have to be done before this procedure is safe in human beings. However, that does not mean it is impossible. It can be done.

Right now there are 76,000 patients in the United States awaiting organs for transplant purposes. The scientists in the study first off used pluripotent stem cells to grow a rat pancreas in a mouse, according to LiveScience.

This did not work out well. That was when they decided to do the opposite and grew a mouse pancreas in a rat. This was quite groundbreaking in its scope. It proved to be a successful process. The pluripotent cells from mice were injected into the embryonic rat bodies.

After what was a complicated series of maneuvers in biochemistry, the transplanted pancreas caused the blood glucose levels of the mice to become stable for the span of a year.

Further inspection of the pancreas by scientists showed that they were working at full tilt to bring the insulin levels under control. While these experiments in humans may conjure up images of monstrosities, such is hardly the case in reality.