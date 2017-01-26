 
 

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

Posted: Jan 26 2017, 3:32pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: MotorAuthority
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spied
 

The first spy shots of 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe give an extreme insight in upcoming vehicle.

Land Rover’s new vehicle Range Rover Sport Coupe is being introduced in a few weeks. They have turned towards a design that is more sloped roof oriented SUV type. The company already has a coupe in its line up but now the news have confirmed that they are going to add a new second coupe in the lineup as well which will be a coupe like SUV.

The code name of this upcoming vehicle is L560 and by the looks of it, it’s more road oriented than the urban Range Rover Sport. The spy shots that have been captured show that it is pretty much similar in design to that of the Range Rover Sport but its roofline sits considerably lower than that of the others. This means that there might not be a chance of an availability of third row in the back.

It can be said that the platform used for this vehicle is the Jaguar F Pace, aluminum intensive platform. The new Land Rover is also slightly longer than that of its Jaguar counterpart, according to MotorAuthority.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

We can expect the powertrain to have a 6 cylinder new inline unit. It is likely that it will be the preferred, offered option in the United States. It is also being said that an electric powertrain option might be built for the vehicle. However the company will have to look for various factors in making this vehicles all electric.

It is expected that 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe will likely be revealed this year. It will be introduced in the market in year 2018. We will get back to you as soon as we will receive any more updates on it.

