Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

It is two and a half minutes to midnight as the Doomsday Clock shows quite clearly. This warning system has a 70 year past. Recently, the clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight which ought to make many human beings (and their respective leaders) stand up and take notice.

The current decision to move the clock ahead was taken after the pompous statements of one individual alone: POTUS Donald Trump.

The hands of the Doomsday Clock move in accordance to the decisions taken by a panel of 15 Nobel Laureates. The Clock can be readily viewed on the Internet too.

Ever since the arms race of the 80s began in its relentless drive towards destruction and devastation, the Doomsday Clock has been getting perilously close to the midnight hour.

In 2015, it was moved from five to three minutes to midnight. Humanity and its enlightened leaders have failed to fulfil the demands of their history. The current threats to the planet and its inhabitants come from multiple sources.

Nukes and global warming remain the two most worrisome trends. In 2016, a wave of racism and parochialism swept the world. Especially, the new POTUS Donald Trump made controversial statements regarding nuclear weapons being a necessity and climate change being a hoax.

He also spoke out against many ethnic minorities. Donald Trump has just been president for a few days and already the political and existential situations don’t look good.

What lies ahead is anyone’s lucky guess. Some of the words coming from Trump’s mouth have been said to be the seeds of discord in American society and the rest of the world. His rash behavior has shook many segments of an otherwise tolerant society to the core.

There is the United States and Russia which together possess 90% of the nuclear arsenal of the global village. Then there are issues going on in Syria and the Ukraine.

As for North Korea, it too is a loose cannon as regards weapons of mass destruction. Finally, India and Pakistan are at loggerheads with each other and their armies stand in a state of deadlock on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Trump’s vow to revive the oil, coal and gas industries in America and his dismissal of the Paris Accord are other factors which show that trouble is brewing on the environmental front as well.

The decision to move the hands of the Doomsday Clock is made by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientistsin consultation with the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates. The Science and Security Board’s full statement about the Clock is available online.

The Doomsday Clock is ticking away and humankind remains in a deep slumber. Waking up is in itself a form of winning half the battle!