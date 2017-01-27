T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile has announced that it has beefed up its mobile network ahead of Super Bowl LI all around the Houston, Texas area. T-Mobile's network capacity increase isn't something temporary just for the game, it's a permanent network increase that T-Mobile users will get to continue using for years after the big game is over.

"When carriers get ready for big events, they just bring in a lot of temporary, short-term fixes. That’s not how we roll, so when we souped up T-Mobile’s network in Houston, we did it permanently and all through the city -- not just in one place and not just for the weekend," said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. "For us, just being the fastest and most advanced LTE network is never enough. We push the limits every day, and I predict T-Mobile’s LTE network will be the fastest at this year’s game, just as we were last year!"

T-Mobile's network build out for Houston brings in more LTE spectrum including Extended Range LTE allowing for more lanes on the LTE highway and for signals that better penetrate buildings. Three carrier aggregation allows for a total of 35+35 MHz of LTE.

T-Mobile used new small cells and a Distributed Antenna System that uses smaller antennas to put signals inside buildings and other locations where LTE signals cannot penetrate. T-Mobile has also rolled out 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM to make the LTE faster. These updates gives NRG Stadium where Super Bowl LI will be played 20x more capacity. T-Mobile brought 10x more capacity to locations like George Bush Intercontinental Airport, George R. Brown Convention Center, and several of the hotels in the Houston area.