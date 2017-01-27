 
 

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE Capacity Ahead Of Super Bowl LI

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 5:00am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI
 

T-Mobile has made this network capacity increase in Houston permanent

T-Mobile has announced that it has beefed up its mobile network ahead of Super Bowl LI all around the Houston, Texas area. T-Mobile's network capacity increase isn't something temporary just for the game, it's a permanent network increase that T-Mobile users will get to continue using for years after the big game is over.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

"When carriers get ready for big events, they just bring in a lot of temporary, short-term fixes. That’s not how we roll, so when we souped up T-Mobile’s network in Houston, we did it permanently and all through the city -- not just in one place and not just for the weekend," said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. "For us, just being the fastest and most advanced LTE network is never enough. We push the limits every day, and I predict T-Mobile’s LTE network will be the fastest at this year’s game, just as we were last year!"

T-Mobile's network build out for Houston brings in more LTE spectrum including Extended Range LTE allowing for more lanes on the LTE highway and for signals that better penetrate buildings. Three carrier aggregation allows for a total of 35+35 MHz of LTE.

T-Mobile used new small cells and a Distributed Antenna System that uses smaller antennas to put signals inside buildings and other locations where LTE signals cannot penetrate. T-Mobile has also rolled out 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM to make the LTE faster. These updates gives NRG Stadium where Super Bowl LI will be played 20x more capacity. T-Mobile brought 10x more capacity to locations like George Bush Intercontinental Airport, George R. Brown Convention Center, and several of the hotels in the Houston area.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

1 hour ago

Alibaba&#039;s Ant Financial buys MoneyGram for $880 million

Alibaba's Ant Financial buys MoneyGram for $880 million

3 hours ago

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

22 hours ago, 6:24am CST

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

23 hours ago, 5:57am CST

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

1 hour ago

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

1 hour ago

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

2 hours ago

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

2 hours ago

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

2 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Revealed

2 hours ago

Mercedes Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Directed By Coen Brothers Released

Mercedes Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Directed By Coen Brothers Released

4 hours ago

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe Spotted

13 hours ago, 3:32pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Business News

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

1 hour ago

Alibaba&#039;s Ant Financial buys MoneyGram for $880 million

Alibaba's Ant Financial buys MoneyGram for $880 million

3 hours ago

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

Facebook welcomes Hugo Barra to lead VR and Oculus team

22 hours ago, 6:24am CST

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

Qualcomm reports $6 billion in Q1 fiscal 2017 revenues

23 hours ago, 5:57am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

Over 50% Cybercrime Victims Fail to Recover Loss

1 hour ago

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad

1 hour ago

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

Now the NES Classic Mod Supports Over 800 Games

1 hour ago

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.