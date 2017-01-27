Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Typically when Samsung launches its new smartphones, the launch happens at an event during MWC in Spain. Samsung wanted more time to test the battery in the new Galaxy S8 to ensure that no fire issues happened with the new smartphone like those that plagued, and eventually led to the demise of, the Note 7. Venture Beat reports that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S8 on March 29 at an event in New York City.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The smartphones are tipped to feature either 5.8-inch or a 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED display with curved edges. Those screens will cover 83% of their front panels and give an odd aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The OS is said to be Andorid Nougat and depending on the region where you buy, the chipset under the hood will be different. Many devices will have the Snapdragon 835 while some will get the Samsung Exynos.

Those chips promise to make the Galaxy S8 11% faster than the S7 and bring 23% faster graphics. The battery in the 5.8-inch S8 is tipped at 3000 mAh with a 3500 mAh in the larger 6.2-inch S8. Both are going to have 4GB of RAM with at least 64GB of storage. A memory card slot will support up to 256GB of additional storage.

Charging is expected to be via USB-C port and there is expected to be a 3.5mm headphone port. The rear camera is tipped as a 12MP unit with the front an 8MP unit. That main camera is expected to supprot Bixby with visual search capability as we talked about a few days ago. A second camera will be on the front of the S8 for iris scanning, this was featured on the failed Note 7 as well. The fingerprint sensor is tipped to be on the back of the smartphone, some rumors had claimed a sensor sunder the front glass but this latest rumor refutes that.

Force Touch is also tipped to come to the Galaxy S8 smartphone, similar to what Apple uses on newer iPhone models. The new Galaxy S8 is expected to be significantly more expensive than past Galaxy smartphones in Europe carrying a price increase of about €100 each more than the Galaxy S7 models. Pricing is tipp as €799 for the 5.8-inch model and €899 for the 6.2-inch version.