How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 10:11am CST

 

Today we will guide you in simple steps through which you can jailbreak supported devices using Yalu 102 jailbreak ipa and Cydia Impactor. Before you get carried away with the thought of this jailbreak you should know that this is a beta version and you may encounter some bugs and not everything is guaranteed to work.

The additional unfortunate information is that this is a semi-untethred jailbreak which means you will have to re-jailbreak after rebooting your iOS device. The jailbreak only works on iPhone 6 series, iPhone SE and iPad Pro for now. Support for iPhone 7/7Plus on 10.1.1 and other 64 bits devices on 10.2 will be added later. Now below are some simple points you should know before you jailbreak a phone. • The jailbreak does not support 32 bit devices

• You can download the jailbreak ipa from Here.

• They Cydia Impactor is easily downloadable from cydiaimpactor.com

• If you don’t have an Apple ID. Make one from applieid.apple.com

• Your device should have the latest version of iTunes.

• Your computer should either be running on Windows or Mac Below are the simple steps you have to go through.

Step 1

Connect your device on which the jailbreak is to be installed to a Windows or Mac supported computer through a simple Lightning/USB cable

Step 2

It may be possible that you lose information during the jailbreak process so as a precaution make a complete back up of the data on iTunes.

Step 3

Launch the Cydia Impactor installed on your computer

Step 4

Drag the Yalu102 IPA File to the Cydia Impactor

Step 5

You are then supposed to enter your Apple ID credentials when Cydia Impactor prompts you

Step 6

Now sit back and let Cydia Impactor do the work. It will install the Yalu102 jailbreak on to your device.

Step 7

Once the installation is complete you should disconnect your device from the computer. Then open up the Settings app on iOS device. Navigate to General and select Profile(s) & Device Management or General Device Management and select Trust. Choose this option again on the certificate you used to install the jailbreak app.

Step 8

You can now launch the Yalu102 app from the Home Screen. Do not worry if you receive a message that "this app may slow down your device." Continue by pressing OK and let Yalu do its magic. You will get a ‘Storage is full’ pop up and the Cydia will appear on your home screen. If you don’t see Cydia then run the yalu102 app once again. That’s it, you have successfully jailbroken your iOS device.

Don’t forget that you will have to manually put your device in to jailbreak mode after every reboot. Now such jailbreaks usually make use of a free regular Apple ID which tend to expire after 7 days. If you have used such an ID you will have to re-jail break from Step 3. The best part is that the data will not be lost when you go through the re-jailbreak process. If you make use of a full developer ID for jailbreaking you will not need to go through re-jailbreaking for up to a year.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

