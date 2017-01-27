 
 

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 10:36am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch has been due for quite a long time. It was first mentioned way back in 2015 and then we saw some leaked image of the mythical beast which created quite a stir. The watch had been developed in partnership with Under Armour.

However the strange matter of fact is that we have not heard much about the device lately. There are no rumors, speculations or leaks regarding the watch. This is quite odd for a device which is to be launched soon. It turns out that the answer to this mystery disappearance is very simple. The project is officially dead.

The HTC President of Smartphones and Connected devices Chialin Chang stated that the company will not release a wearable anytime soon. He explained that the company does not have a great experience with watches.

In addition he suggested that even Apple which is the major market leader in the smartwatch industry is facing a decline so the company thinks it would be a wise decision to refrain from development in this sector.

It looks like HTC has taken a good decision looking at the smartwatch sales. However we will see new Android Wear watches from LG and Huawei. LG is developing two models in collaboration with Google and will be released at an event next month. On the other hand Huawei will release Huawei Watch 2 at the MWC.

