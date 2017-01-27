 
 

First D-Wave Quantum Computer Sold To TDS For $15 Million

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 6:05pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

First D-Wave Quantum Computer Sold to TDS for $15 Million
 

TDS, Temporal Defense Systems gets the First D-Wave 2000Q Quantum Computer

TDS announced that it’s going to get the first D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer that’s about $15 million of worth. TDS will sue the system to solve critical security issues that are affecting different organizations and the government. The company will also upgrade D-Wave 2000Q system to QPUs.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The collaboration of TDS with D-Wave quantum cyber solution will provide high end security from hidden threats and will also help identify cyber-attacks, explained James Burrell, TDS Chief Technology Officer and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director

Both enterprises and government have to deal with cyber-attacks so they look for different ways of cyber security. TDS decided to enhance the D-Wave technology to provide the most advanced cyber security, said Bo Ewald, president of D-Wave International. 

The new technology will provide a variety of solutions, including high quality security, device-to-device authentication, detecting consistent threats for long term, and protection from hidden threats.

The technology will provide lots of benefits and will also protect each device in the network through high end security. Moreover, the technology will also help in improving the security of networks that change constantly.

The system will introduce post-quantum cryptography algorithms and will also solve complex computational problems. The use of new technology in the current cyber security will challenge the volume, and modern attack methodologies as described by TDS officials.

TDS was developed in 2011 byMark Tucker to provide innovative cyber security. Main products of TDS are dPHY,dPHY SCADA , QSM, and QEC. 

The D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer will be available for worldwide customers who can integrate this new system throughout their business networks.

TDS consistently develops new technologies to deal with cyber security, and it’s hopeful that it will maintain the quality, and will continue serving a variety of networks in the private and government sector.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

11 minutes ago, 5:53pm CST

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

52 minutes ago, 5:13pm CST

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

15 hours ago, 2:50am CST

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

15 hours ago, 2:40am CST

Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

6 minutes ago, 5:58pm CST

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

3 hours ago, 2:17pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

7 hours ago, 10:50am CST

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

The HTC Android Wear Smartwatch Project Is No More

7 hours ago, 10:36am CST

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

How To Jailbreak iOS 10.2 [Tutorial]

7 hours ago, 10:11am CST

The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source Code Is Out

The Yalu iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Source Code Is Out

9 hours ago, 9:00am CST

Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show

Hyundai Bringing five Ioniq models to Washington Auto Show

11 hours ago, 6:24am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

Samsung Galaxy S8 Launch Pegged for March 29

11 hours ago, 6:11am CST

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

Geek Builds iPhone SE Jenga Tower

12 hours ago, 5:46am CST

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

12 hours ago, 5:22am CST

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

13 hours ago, 5:00am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

11 minutes ago, 5:53pm CST

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

52 minutes ago, 5:13pm CST

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

Doomsday Clock is Now Two and a Half Minutes to Midnight

15 hours ago, 2:50am CST

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

Young Girls are Less Likely to Believe in Gender Stereotypes

15 hours ago, 2:40am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

Marvel’s Black Panther Cast, Lineup and Synopsis Revealed

6 minutes ago, 5:58pm CST

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

Scientists Put the Taste Back in Modern Tomatoes

11 minutes ago, 5:53pm CST

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

Metallic Hydrogen is a Reality Now

52 minutes ago, 5:13pm CST

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

Best Super Bowl TV Deals: 65-inch Samsung KS8000 HDR 4K TV Dropped in Price

3 hours ago, 2:17pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.