First D-Wave Quantum Computer Sold to TDS for $15 Million

TDS announced that it’s going to get the first D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer that’s about $15 million of worth. TDS will sue the system to solve critical security issues that are affecting different organizations and the government. The company will also upgrade D-Wave 2000Q system to QPUs.

The collaboration of TDS with D-Wave quantum cyber solution will provide high end security from hidden threats and will also help identify cyber-attacks, explained James Burrell, TDS Chief Technology Officer and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director

Both enterprises and government have to deal with cyber-attacks so they look for different ways of cyber security. TDS decided to enhance the D-Wave technology to provide the most advanced cyber security, said Bo Ewald, president of D-Wave International.

The new technology will provide a variety of solutions, including high quality security, device-to-device authentication, detecting consistent threats for long term, and protection from hidden threats.

The technology will provide lots of benefits and will also protect each device in the network through high end security. Moreover, the technology will also help in improving the security of networks that change constantly.

The system will introduce post-quantum cryptography algorithms and will also solve complex computational problems. The use of new technology in the current cyber security will challenge the volume, and modern attack methodologies as described by TDS officials.

TDS was developed in 2011 byMark Tucker to provide innovative cyber security. Main products of TDS are dPHY,dPHY SCADA , QSM, and QEC.

The D-Wave 2000Q quantum computer will be available for worldwide customers who can integrate this new system throughout their business networks.

TDS consistently develops new technologies to deal with cyber security, and it’s hopeful that it will maintain the quality, and will continue serving a variety of networks in the private and government sector.