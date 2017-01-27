Aston Martin Reveals 580-HP Vanquish S Volante Convertible

The Vanquish S Volante convertible by Aston martin was in news from the past many months and finally it’s been revealed by the company. The car will officially showcase a non-turbo V12 engine that is pretty much dying and might be one the last ones to be assembled in the car.

The car is pretty hot to look and will have a thumping output of 580bhp making it an extremely sweet ride. It is a twin of Vanquish S, only the difference is that it’s a convertible.

The Vanquish S Volante was also tested last month and this new model is pretty much similar to it just without the exception of its removable top. The car will have a 5.9 liter V12 engine which automatically means that it won’t be turbo charged but it surely will be a powerful car with a 580bhp.

It will showcase maximum output at an RPM of 7,000 with a torque of 465 lb.-ft. the Vanquish S Volante convertible has gotten a mean ZF 8-speed transmission as well which will make it an excellent choice for any Aston Martin lover.

The Vanquish S Volante coupe has the ability to achieve 62mph in mere 3.5 seconds. No official numbers for the convertible have been released yet but we are pretty sure that the numbers will remain the same in both of these cars.

The exterior of the car has been manufactured by a mixture of carbon fiber and aluminum. The body anal are also made of carbon fiber while the overall door structure is made up of magnesium.

The car’s interior shouts luxury. It has quilted leather seats, embroidery on headrests and so much more. According to AutoBlog, the Vanquish S is priced at $294,950 but the price of convertible is not revealed yet.