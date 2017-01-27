 
 

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set To Get Hybrid Performance Boost

Posted: Jan 27 2017, 8:44pm CST

 

Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTI Set to Get Hybrid Performance Boost
Credit: AutoCar
  • 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI will have a hybrid powertrain
 

A new, faster and more intelligent hot hatch is installed to make the vehicle efficient

Volkswagen is rigorously working on its vehicles to go for zero emission in order to clear off the black marks of the diesel emission scandal from its portfolio.

The company will have to indulge in “good behavior” for a long time before every on forgets about the cheating mess it created last year. This is the reason they are working more and more towards developing electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles for the betterment of environment.

They are making sure that by 2022, more than 70 percent of their vehicle line up is composed of hybrid or electric models. The company is now going to work on its famous Golf model too.

They are going to present the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI in a mild to moderate hybrid powertrain, according to AutoCar. They are doing the enhancements in order to increase the performance of car along with reducing fuel composition on the overall level.

The 2020 model will be more efficient and easier on pockets of its owner for sure. It is also supposed to show better emission figures as compared to its current face lift model.

The car will have a 48V electric system and an integrated started motor in the 2020 model. The new powertrain will be reflected in the new Mk8 Golf Line-up.

It is also said that these changes when incorporated will make this Golf, the most powerful model prepared by company up till now in the Gold category.

The new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is almost three years away but the company has high hopes from the way all the developmental proceedings are going through., along with that it will have a power output like that of 261bhp and will most probably have a 2.0 liter VW turbocharged petrol engine.

