 
 

Fat-shaming May Lead To Bigger Health Risks, Says Study

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 1:36am CST | by , Updated: Jan 30 2017, 1:47am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Fat-shaming may Lead to Serious Health Risks, Says Study
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Poeple who are criticized about their weight are more likely to develop diabetes and heart disease

These days, any sign of being obese or overweight unleashes a storm of criticism. Fat people are to be blamed for their own obesity and also face being stereotyped as lazy, incompetent and lacking willpower or self control.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

New research suggests that fat-shaming can actually take a toll on health and can lead to even more serious health problems like diabetes and heart disease.

“There is a common misconception that stigma might help motivate individuals with obesity to lose weight and improve their health. We are finding it has quite the opposite effect,” said lead researcher Rebecca Pearl from University of Pennsylvania. “When people feel shamed because of their weight, they are more likely to avoid exercise and consume more calories to cope with this stress. In this study, we identified a significant relationship between the internalization of weight bias and having a diagnosis of metabolic syndrome, which is a marker of poor health.”

In a large scale clinical trial, researchers examined 159 adults battling with obesity. They were given a questionnaire to describe their perception about their own bodies. Internalized weight bias is an individuals’ belief that they deserve the discriminatory treatment they experience as a result of having overweight or obese. 

The questionnaire helped researchers to assess participants’ depression and weight bias internalization. Then, participants underwent medical examination which determined whether they had risk of heart disease and other health problems such as diabetes and stroke.

Initially, no relationship was observed between weight bias internalization and these diseases. When participants were divided into two groups based on their low and high levels of weight bias internalization, researchers found that those with high weight bias internalization had three times greater risk of diseases like diabetes and heart problem.

Previous studies have shown weight bias and stigma negatively affects mental health and can lead to stress and depression. The new study, however, investigates the negative effects of fat-shaming on an individual’s physical health.

“Disparagement of others due to their weight and messages that perpetuate blame and shame, if internalized, can cause harm to the physical and mental health of individuals with obesity,” said Pearl. “As health care practitioners, we can help challenge negative internalized stereotypes by educating patients about the complex biological and environmental factors that contribute to obesity, while providing concrete strategies to help patients manage their weight and improve their health.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

2 hours ago

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

12 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

17 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

21 hours ago, 4:05am CST

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

9 minutes ago

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

13 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

Kronaby Connected Smarwatch Promises 2 Year Battery Life

14 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

Scientists Are Developing Genetically Modified Cyborg DragonFlies

14 hours ago, 11:27am CST

LG Watch Style Leaks

LG Watch Style Leaks

14 hours ago, 11:10am CST

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

This Could Be The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Official Press Render

15 hours ago, 10:31am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Announced

1 day ago, 1:00am CST

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

NES Classic Is Back in Stock at ToysRUs Stores

1 day ago, 12:47am CST

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores

1 day ago, 1:50pm CST

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

1 day ago, 1:46pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Latest Science News

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

2 hours ago

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

12 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

What Triggered the Largest Volcanic Eruption in Human History?

17 hours ago, 7:55am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

21 hours ago, 4:05am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

Israeli Army Gets new Secure Rugged Motorola Smartphone

9 minutes ago

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

First Ever Direct Imaging of Planets Orbiting a Star System

2 hours ago

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

The Shape of Your Brain Says a Lot About Your Personality

12 hours ago, 1:05pm CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

13 hours ago, 12:00pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.