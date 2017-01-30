 
 

Elon Musk Holds World's First Hyperloop Pod Competition

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 2:41am CST

 

Elon Musk Holds World&#039;s First Hyperloop Pod Competition
First Hyperloop Pod Competition was held by Elon Musk's SpaceX to showcase the underground tunnel

Since last week 27 teams appeared on site at Space X to get prepared for Hyperloop Pod Competition that will occur this weekend. The competition will be outside the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, CA.

Main aim of this competition is to enhance the creation of Hyperloop prototype. The competition will also encourage a variety of students from different universities to create the best Hyperloop Pod. This is the first time such competition is going to happen in the world. Different teams placed their pods for tests to get eligible for Hyperloop test track.

The first stage of the competition is over and now Space X is towards the second stage. Hyperloop Pod Competition II will be in summer at SpaceX’s Hyperloop test track. The competition is based on maximum speed and it will have both new and old participants.

Tesla founder, Musk declared last month that the transportation issues caused due to Hyperloop Pod Competition inspired him to develop a new firm.

The Boring Company will focus on underground tunnels for traffic alleviating. Musk said that, the project will set a base for several other technologies, including road tunnels, Hyperloop tunnels, and train tunnels.

A track on Jack Northrop Avenue, between Crenshaw Boulevard and Prairie Avenue was used by engineering students from 30 colleges to test the pods for competition.

Students wanted to test the speed of pods to see if they could shoot through tunnel like vacuum called Hyperloop at a speed of 70 miles per hour.

Three finalists were selected from MIT and universities from Germany and Netherlands. One of the finalists Lucas said that it’s a great experience to participate with best universities in the world.

He also said that their pod has a compressor that is able to suck any leftover air out of a vacuum when it shoots through Hyperloop. Musk declared that work on the tunnel has started.

