SAG Awards 2017 Winners Slam Trump's Immigration Ban

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is one of the most defining award ceremony in Hollywood in which the actors vote for their best performances of the year. Actors celebrating actors is a great statement made by the actors every year. This year was no exception and the addition of the current political climate to the SAG awards made this year’s awards one of the most defining in the history.

This year’s SAG awards gave away the SAG awards to the best in TV and movie and the winners did not waste their time in the spotlight with casual thanks. Each speech was directed to address the recent political conditions of the country especially the executive order given by newly elected President Trump calling for a Muslim immigrant ban.

The night was started by a statement by Scandal’s star Kerry Washington who spoke about why actors were voicing their political opinions. She said that actors were the activists who embody the worth and humanity of all people. Her sentiments were resonated by host Ashton Kutcher who also expressed a strong stance on the immigration ban. Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis is an immigrant in the country and the ban can be called a personal issue for Kutcher when he welcomed all including the people stranded at the airport to his America.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the SAG awards for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series. The comedienne/actress took her time on stage first to tweak fun at President Trump by impersonating his inauguration attendance speech. She then continued to elaborate that her father had been in an immigrant in the country who had fled persecution in France from Nazi troops. She said that she was patriotic and she loved the country.

She hated the blemishes that the country had and called the immigrant ban a blemish that she did not like at all. William H. Macy’s acceptance speech was comparatively light-hearted when he won the award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He said that he was not expecting to win and said that he could not believe he had won over Jeffery Tambor who was nominated for his performance in Transparent.

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series went to Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. The cast looked surprised as they made their way to the stage. Taylor Schilling, the lead actress on the show pointed out that the ensemble cast of the show was the perfect representation of the diversity that was celebrated in the country.

Sarah Paulson won the Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her performance as Marcia Clark in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". She also brought the real Marcia Clark as her guest to the awards. At the end of her speech, she appealed to everyone to donate as much as they can to ACLU. Bryan Cranston won the award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for his performance in "All the Way".

The Crown remained the big winner for the drama series category as John Lithgow and Claire Foy won the Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series and Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series respectively. Being British, they kept to thanking and giving credit to one another and the cast and crew of the show.

Their acceptance speeches were relatively free of the political slew. Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series was a surprise win for Stranger Things. David Harbour who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the show, took the mic for a zealous speech, He thanked the SAG Awards for recognizing the show in lieu of the current political climate.

He said that the win had assured his belief that that great acting can change the world. He declared that award a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture, and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone.

He added that “they are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive. Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of “Stranger Things,” we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no homes. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized and we will do it with soul, with heart and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you.”

The speech received a standing ovation and encouragement from the audience. One of the other things to notice during the speech was Wynona Rider’s expressions. She seemed confused, amazed and empowered which made for a hilarious side show to go along with Harbour’s impassioned words.

Viola Davis thanked August Wilson during her acceptance speech after her in the Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category for Fences. She said that the fact that it was a story of a common man which was told beautifully is a celebration of life itself. It says that we lived, our story deserves to be told no matter how ordinary it is, it made a difference.

Mahershala Ali addressed his Muslim identity while accepting the Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Moonlight. He said that his mother was an ordained priest and he had converted to Islam. They had learned to look past that, love each other and have a strong relationship. He said that it can be done because they had done it.

He also elaborated on the premise of Moonlight saying that he knew that people folded into themselves when they get persecuted for their identity and Moonlight’s story is an example of that. Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role went to Emma Stone for La La Land. She was nervous and excited and thanked Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling.

She thanked all her co-nominees for inspiring her. She said that she felt insecure a lot of the times but thinking that she was a part of the thought provoking movie and TV of the past year was an honor. Denzel Washington won the Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role SAG award for Fences. Denzel thanked the people who made Fences possible and supported the project including the people who don’t get recognized. Last but not the least Viola Davis.

The last award of the night went to Hidden Figures for Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Taraji P. Henson took the mic to voice the gratitude of the cast and paid tribute to Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson for being women of resilience and perseverance. Taraji said that they worked on the solutions rather than problems and together with the men including John Glenn put men into space with unity and love. Love always wins.

Lily Tomlinson was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton announced and presented the award.