France Bans Free Soft Drink Refills to Fight Obesity

About a dozen years ago, vending machines in educational institutions were banned in France. About a half a decade ago, french fries were limited to one serving in school tuck shops.

Within 365 days of this act, soda pop bottles were being taxed. Then came the big one. A few days ago, all soda refills were banned in eateries across France, according to NYTimes.

The obesity epidemic has taken France by storm. What was known as the French Paradox was now a thing of the past. The McDonaldization of society has seen to it that no nation on earth has remained a stranger to the ravages of obesity.

Fast food restaurants that sell junk items of consumption have been the target of the new laws in France. Especially the drinking of these fizzy and sugary drinks by the youth of France was something which was problematic.

Besides obesity, diabetes rates have skyrocketed too thanks to the more than 200 food items in stores and eateries that were not available a century ago.

This health drive in France comes after the WHO laid down certain guidelines regarding nutrition and daily dietary patterns. An added tax on soft drinks and sugary juices is one of the stipulation which have been advised by WHO.

The French still exhibit limited obesity rates. They are much more slimmer than their American and European counterparts. Yet the rate of overweight people is fast catching up with these obesity hubs even in France which is known for its fine dining.

15.3% of adults were obese in France according to a survey which took place in 2014. This was below the average European rate. Also it was way less than the American rates.

Like Japan, France is also taking emergency steps to conquer the diseases of modernity that include obesity. Liquid calories are the worst for overall health. They cause diabetes and raise one’s cholesterol and lead to fat storage around the belly region.

Even in the USA which is known for its freedom-loving tendencies, Philadelphia became the first city to impose a tax on sugary drinks in 2017.

One has to take responsibility regarding one’s health. Especially, if we allow our younger generation to eat all sorts of crappy foods that clog up the arteries and promote the diseases of civilization, we are just asking for it.