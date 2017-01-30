Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, Split starring James McAvoy playing a man with dissociative identity disorder has dominated the box office for the second consecutive weekend. The film dropped 34 percent to take the no. 1 spot once again. The other Universal studios release a Dog’s Purpose went on to take the second spot.

With an estimated $26.26 million, Universal's Split did better than expected and on the current path, it is set to take the box office once more in the following week as well. Split also brought in an estimated $14.8 million from 31 territories for an early international total of $23.7 million.

This weekend included #1 openings in Germany and Spain with $2.6m and $2.1m debuts respectively. The film's global cume currently stands at $101.7 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

A Dog’s Purpose, which had suffered allegations of animal abuse from some behind the scenes footage still managed to stay atop of the new releases. Hidden Figures stayed ahead once more on the number three spot adding a total amount of $104 million to its sum.

The sixth film in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter did not do so well on the box office as it remained in the number fourth spot earning the lowest of all the films in the franchise. It did help in pushing the franchise total past the $1 billion mark.

La La Land enjoyed the awards boost this weekend as well as it brought the top fifth spot of the weekend box office.