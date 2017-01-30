 
 

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Posted: Jan 30 2017, 11:27am CST

 

Febreze Super Bowl Commercial 2017
 

The Febreze Super Bowl 2017 ad is online as final version and as extended film.

Today, Febreze, an Official Sponsor of the NFL, unveiled its first-ever Super Bowl ad, “America’s Halftime Bathroom Break.” The 30-second Febreze spot will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5th.

Created by Grey New York, the spot is voiced-over by actress Kathryn Hahn and provides a humorous look at the always-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime bathroom break. Millions of football fans rush to the bathroom in the minutes between the halftime whistle and the halftime show.

The Febreze Super Bowl 2017 ad is conveniently timed to air just prior to America’s mad dash to the can at halftime. It is an extension of Febreze’s brand new “Odor Odes” marketing campaign, also voiced-over by Kathryn Hahn, which is centered on how the things we love the most, can also stink.

The brand also produced a longer-form film that depicts the unifying moment we encounter in both anticipation and celebration of the Halftime Bathroom Break on game day. It tells the full halftime bathroom break story, and is based on a consumer-behavior driven insight that when the whistle blows, the Halftime Bathroom Break ensues. In fact, more toilets are flushed between the second and third quarter of the Super Bowl than at any other time during the year1.

“I had so much fun working with Febreze in making this spot, which really is a humorous take on that squirm-in-your-seat moment we can ALL relate to,” said Hahn. “Whether we are tuning into the Super Bowl for the ads, the halftime show or even the game, let’s face it, any working mom can you tell you the real MVP is your bathroom!”

The Super Bowl ad reflects the culmination of the brand’s Halftime #BathroomBreak campaign, designed to remind consumers to get ready for game time with New Febreze with OdorClearTM technology. It includes: a 30-second TV teaser spot, a longer form online video, digital ads, in-store and a PR campaign linked with Charmin.

“Last week we launched our toughest Febreze formula to date and an all new brand marketing campaign. With over 100 million fans expected to watch the Super Bowl this year -- and the anticipated spikes in halftime bathroom usage -- we felt it was the perfect time and place to unveil our first-ever Super Bowl ad,” said Martin Hettich, Vice President of P&G Home Care North America and Brand Franchise Leader for Global Air Care. “We’re capturing the experience of millions of game watchers as they sit cross legged, squirming and holding it until halftime. It’s a witty and relatable moment that Febreze is uniquely poised to own on game day.”

Watch the Febreze Super Bowl 2017 commercial and the full Halftime #BathroomBreak Super Bowl film below.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

