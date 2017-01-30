Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Today, Febreze, an Official Sponsor of the NFL, unveiled its first-ever Super Bowl ad, “America’s Halftime Bathroom Break.” The 30-second Febreze spot will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5th.

Created by Grey New York, the spot is voiced-over by actress Kathryn Hahn and provides a humorous look at the always-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime bathroom break. Millions of football fans rush to the bathroom in the minutes between the halftime whistle and the halftime show.

The Febreze Super Bowl 2017 ad is conveniently timed to air just prior to America’s mad dash to the can at halftime. It is an extension of Febreze’s brand new “Odor Odes” marketing campaign, also voiced-over by Kathryn Hahn, which is centered on how the things we love the most, can also stink.

The brand also produced a longer-form film that depicts the unifying moment we encounter in both anticipation and celebration of the Halftime Bathroom Break on game day. It tells the full halftime bathroom break story, and is based on a consumer-behavior driven insight that when the whistle blows, the Halftime Bathroom Break ensues. In fact, more toilets are flushed between the second and third quarter of the Super Bowl than at any other time during the year1.

“I had so much fun working with Febreze in making this spot, which really is a humorous take on that squirm-in-your-seat moment we can ALL relate to,” said Hahn. “Whether we are tuning into the Super Bowl for the ads, the halftime show or even the game, let’s face it, any working mom can you tell you the real MVP is your bathroom!”

The Super Bowl ad reflects the culmination of the brand’s Halftime #BathroomBreak campaign, designed to remind consumers to get ready for game time with New Febreze with OdorClearTM technology. It includes: a 30-second TV teaser spot, a longer form online video, digital ads, in-store and a PR campaign linked with Charmin.

“Last week we launched our toughest Febreze formula to date and an all new brand marketing campaign. With over 100 million fans expected to watch the Super Bowl this year -- and the anticipated spikes in halftime bathroom usage -- we felt it was the perfect time and place to unveil our first-ever Super Bowl ad,” said Martin Hettich, Vice President of P&G Home Care North America and Brand Franchise Leader for Global Air Care. “We’re capturing the experience of millions of game watchers as they sit cross legged, squirming and holding it until halftime. It’s a witty and relatable moment that Febreze is uniquely poised to own on game day.”

Watch the Febreze Super Bowl 2017 commercial and the full Halftime #BathroomBreak Super Bowl film below.

