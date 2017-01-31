 
 

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 12:38am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released
 

The Ford Super Bowl 2017 commercial kicks off the Super Bowl LI ad line-up in the Fox Super Bowl broadcast.

Ford Super Bowl LI is epic and will air just before the kick off of Super Bowl 2017. The kick off will take place on Sunday at 6:30pm ET. Ford bought a 90 second Super Bowl spot to present itself in a new light.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

“Ford was founded on the promise of providing affordable transportation solutions to millions of customers, and this commitment still drives us today,” said Stephen Odell, Ford executive vice president, Global Marketing, Sales and Service. “As we expand our business to be both an auto and mobility company, we’re using new experiences like FordHub and our first Super Bowl ad that talks about the future to explain what we mean when we say ‘We Go Further so you can.’”

Super Bowl ad focuses on Ford’s auto and mobility future

The Ford Super Bowl 2017 ad highlights near- and long-term mobility solutions it is developing to help people Go Further in their daily lives.

 Ford's Super Bowl commercial showcases moments in which people have become “stuck” in life. It then showcases Ford solutions that include self-driving cars and ride-sharing systems to help people move freely again. The featured scenes include a skier stuck on a ski lift and a cat stuck in a tissue box.

On fordgofurther.com, the American car maker is featuring in-depth stories of Ford people who Go Further every day. Those featured include employees, dealers and partners who create the vehicles, technologies and mobility solutions Ford is working on today and tomorrow. 

The Ford Super Bowl 2017 ad is not featuring a specific car, but a Ford truck and the Ford GT make an appearance. Watch the extended version of the 2017 Ford Super Bowl commercial below.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

13 hours ago, 11:27am CST

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

20 hours ago, 4:31am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

32 minutes ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

12 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

12 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

13 hours ago, 11:17am CST

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

Painful Memories can be Erased Using Lasers

13 hours ago, 11:15am CST

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

Brain Hormone Discovered That Triggers Fat Burning

13 hours ago, 11:05am CST

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

Millie Bobby Brown Signed on to Star in Godzilla 2

13 hours ago, 10:52am CST

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

Trump’s Immigration Ban is Already Affecting US Science Community

13 hours ago, 10:43am CST

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

Split Dominates the Box Office for Second Consecutive Weekend

14 hours ago, 10:31am CST

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

Baby Dolphin Dies in Argentina due to Selfies

14 hours ago, 10:28am CST

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won&#039;t Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Won't Attend Oscars due to Trump Immigration Ban

14 hours ago, 10:07am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Target Stores, Updated




Super Bowl

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

13 hours ago, 11:27am CST

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

20 hours ago, 4:31am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 1:03am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

32 minutes ago

Spyder GT Becomes the Part of Eagle Lineup

Spyder GT Becomes Part of Eagle Lineup

12 hours ago, 12:39pm CST

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

Tagged Mako Shark Breaks Travel Distance Record

12 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook