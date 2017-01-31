 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 3:11am CST

 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Model Kelly Gale Revealed
Kelly Gale - Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated
 

The first newcomer model of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 has been revealed.

Sports Illustrated is finally starting to reveal the models to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. SI revealed the first athletes featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 early January. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

On Monday Sports Illustrated announced the first rookie model that will be for the first time in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.Kelly Gale, Indian-Australian fashion model from Sweden, is opening the "Rookie reveal week." Sports Illustrated will reveal all newcomers this week.

21-year-old Kelly Gale started out in modeling at age 13 and has appeared in numerous catalogs and fashion magazines. As a kid, Kelly played competitive tennis in Sweden, often staying on the court for three hours a day, six days per week. At age 13, she had to decide whether she wanted to model or keep playing tennis. 

She is also a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model. She walks the Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2013. She also appeared in the Victoria's Secret Show 2016 in Paris. where she first walked in 2013 at the age of 18. According to SI, Kelly Gale likes to create new dishes in the kitchen, go on 10 mile walks.

She also loves to play FIFA on her Sony Playstation. Really? FIFA? Watch Kelly Gale in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 video.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

