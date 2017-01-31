 
 

Honda, Amazon And Tasty Team Up For Super Bowl Treats Via "The Upgrade"

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 4:55am CST

 

Honda, Amazon and Tasty team up for Super Bowl treats via "The Upgrade"
 

Fans must be in an Amazon Prime Now area to enjoy the free one-hour delivery

Honda has teamed up with Tasty, which is BuzzFeed's global food network, and Amazon to bring Super Bowl fans something called "The Upgrade." This is a chance for fans to take their Super Bowl experience up a notch and is presented by the 2017 Honda CR-V. "The Upgrade Presented by Honda" offers fans recipes inspired by the big game in partnership with Tasty and the recipes are upgraded with some sort of twist.

Fans are able to watch the Tasty videos for each recipie at amazon.com/theUpgrade and then click to order the ingridients from Prime Now. The ability to order those ingredients depends on the viewer being in a Prime Now served area. If you are in an area served by Prime Now, the ingredients for the recipe will be delivered in one hour at no additional cost. The free delivery is only available January 30-February 5 and is complements of Honda.

"The big game is one of the most celebrated events of the year, and Honda wants to make game day food part of the memorable experiences for family and friends," said Susie Rossick, assistant vice president, Honda Auto Marketing. "Taking a cue from the all-new 2017 Honda CR-V, the upgraded big game-inspired recipes with built-in shopping convenience will help take football fans' experience to the next level, and are made possible through our custom collaboration with Amazon and BuzzFeed."

There are sweet and savory recipes for fans to try out and all are football-inspired, among the recipes are Guacamole Cannoli and Cookies & Cream Empanada. The Upgrade will return for Valentine's day as well running from February 6 through February 14 with special recipes to make V-Day memorable.

"We're delighted to join Honda and BuzzFeed in helping customers easily 'Upgrade' their game day experience – enabling them to watch a new and exclusive Tasty video recipe on Amazon, click through to buy the exact ingredients on Prime Now, and have them on their doorstep with free, one-hour delivery from January 30 through February 5," said Jeremi Gorman, Head of North American advertising sales for Amazon Media Group. "It doesn't matter who's playing this Sunday – when we can work with brands to create seamless experiences like this, customers always win!"

