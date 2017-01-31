 
 

Pets Not Siblings Are Best Friends Of Kids

Posted: Jan 31 2017

 

  • Many Youngsters find Family Pets to be Better Companions than their Brothers and Sisters
 

There are many youngsters who find family pets like dogs and cats to be better companions and friendlier than their brothers and sisters.

Studies have found that many kids prefer cute puppy pooches and sweet little kittens to their siblings. This is a paradox if ever there was one. Apparently, children are more satisfied with handling their pets than interacting with their brothers and sisters.

The survey, appeared in Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology, included 77 prepubescent kids. Especially the girls in the study reported that they felt more camaraderie, sharing behavior and playful conflicts with their pets than the boys that were surveyed.  

In particular, dogs made the most loyal and best friends as far as human-pet companionship was concerned. The really odd thing was that the kids shared a lot of things in a linguistic manner with their pets although obviously the pets did not respond in any manner.

This is a strange case of silence being a more satisfying and psychotherapeutic device than language. Human beings tend to argue and contradict not to mention criticize at the drop of a hat.

Yet animals do no such thing. They won’t even go around being big blabbermouths thereby spilling the beans as far as your deepest darkest secrets are concerned.  

Such questions were asked as: How is your bonding with your pet? How many secrets do you tell your pet? Do you have any disagreements with your pet?

Children who form bonds with their pets tend to also be more social and emotional in their nature. There is of course the danger that the child may ignore human relationships and concentrate solely on the pet or pets.

This danger is very real so the researchers are carrying out further studies regarding this whole paradox of animals having more sense than human beings and turning out to be more loyal.  

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

