Nokia to collaborate with Orange to develop 5G networks

5G has been on the horizon since the arrival of 4G. Now that the big players in the market are searching for something new, 5G is the ultimate answer. Nokia and Orange will team up in an effort to develop 5G networks that will no longer be bound to only smart phones.

Nokia’s Infographic that details the scope of 5G is a revelation. The companies have big plans for the 5G networks. As you study the infographic, you will realize that it reflects the presence of IoT (Internet of Things).

We’re talking toll collection, home automation, home security, 8K video beam, virtual 3D communication and much more. The idea is to open-up the door for a vast variety of possibilities instead of just smartphones. Nokia is expecting billions of connections to be made with the network.

Dynamic Network Slicing will be fully exploited to achieve the goals set by Nokia. DNS will allow the network carriers to program and optimize their networks for multiple use instances without having the need of separate equipment for each optimization. Nokia and Orange’s joint venture will produce a massive MIMO.

New frequency builds will also be developed which will have the underlying foundation of 4.5G and 4.9G which is already through the development phase and is onto the deployment phase. Nokia states that 4.5G already has over 90 consumers. 4.5G Pro – claimed to have the speed ten times the peak speed reached by 4G – will also be up and running this year.

4.9G will be an upgrade to 4.5G Pro and is rumored to achieve speeds at the “gigabytes per second” scale. 4.9G will also be upgradable to 5G when it rolls out into the market as we know that it’s being built up on the 4G legacy.