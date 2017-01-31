 
 

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted In Ford F-150-like Camouflage

Posted: Jan 31 2017

 

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in Ford F-150-like Camouflage
Credit: AutoBlog
  • Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in a huge Disguise
 

The truck was disguised like that of a Ford F-150

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is in the process of development these days and the company is making sure that its protocols are kept well hidden. However we just came to spy upon a disguised protocol of Chevrolet Silverado. It was disguised like a Ford F-150, according to AutoBlog.

The truck was really covered from top to bottom and from front to rear that no specific details could be seen. However we made sure that we bring you some basic details that can satisfy the car enthusiasts waiting for the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado.

The truck was spotted at the testing facility of General Motors. It is rumored that it will make use of aluminum pretty extensively in the new model. The aluminum use will make the vehicle lighter and will also improve its fuel economy.

The new disguised truck was supply surrounded by the current model Chevrolet Silverado. These current models went on sale in the year 2013 thus it is the right time that we are seeing the arrival of a new Chevrolet Silverado.

The current prototype was being loaded among the other trucks of the testing facility. It gave the photographer enough time to capture some excellent pictures of the upcoming vehicle.

The truck was heavily camouflaged making it impossible to make out the lines and patterns of the body. Along with that its headlights and rear lights were also hidden in a form of Ford like lighting.

The overall look of the truck seems to be like that of a crew-cab short bed model. The length of the truck look pretty much the same like that of the new model. The wheel wells are appeared to be squared off and the bumper has steps in the corner like that of the current model too.

