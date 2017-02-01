GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

GoDaddy has pre-released the new GoDaddy Super Bowl LI commercial. Titled the "The Internet Wants You", the GoDaddy commercial is packed with internet memes.

The new GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial introduces a new character who personifies the Internet, and the idea that no one knows the Internet like GoDaddy. The thirty-second spot is light hearted and has a great vibe. There are many little things that will make you rewind and watch the GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 ad again and again.

The GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial features cats on iRobot Roomba vacuum robots, the dress, a sneezing panda and a nod to the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

Pay close attention to the tattoos on Mr. Internet. The "</head></body>" one on the back of the neck is hilarious, but as with every gag in the ad, its borrowed. There are actual people that have a </head></body> tattoo on Pinterest.

Super Bowl fans will be challenged to identify the dozens of visual Internet references and tech gags packed within both the Internet-Only and broadcast version of the production.

"Watch for the shower scene, where a play on the ice bucket challenge is featured. The Internet delivered his two-shot shower scene in the first two-takes, insisting on real ice," said GoDaddy in a statement.

GoDaddy will release an extended "See More Now" Internet-Only version of the video at GoDaddy.com Super Bowl Sunday. Also during the game, "The Internet" and GoDaddy will be engaging with viewers in real-time on social media.

The campaign goes beyond the game online and on television, as well as in social media, with Onion Labs at the Onion who will serve up their engaging brand of humor with "The Internet" in the months ahead.

At the heart of the long-term campaign is promotion for GoDaddy's innovative GoCentral, a new service that combines a mobile-optimized website builder with an integrated set of marketing and e-commerce tools to help get people's ideas noticed online. GoCentral's smart learning technology means that users don't need technical skills in order to build their professional website in less than an hour, even on a mobile phone.

"Our new GoCentral service deserved a Super Bowl-sized launch, and our 'Internet' character definitely delivers," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman. "Think about how the Internet, universally, changed how we live, work, shop, communicate, connect and entertain. We pay homage to so much of that in our new Super Bowl spot, which is packed with visual humor aimed at men and women of all ages. In fact, we came home with enough awesome footage for two or three commercials – we're saving the best of it for a special Super Bowl Sunday Internet-Only version at GoDaddy.com."

The "Internet" is played by Adam Carpenter. His quirky ad-lib creativity and physical humor qualities shine in both the spot and the Internet-Only cut. Both of which are the work of Bullish Inc., GoDaddy's new brand agency, along with direction from Traktor, production with Rattling Stick, post production by Spontaneous, and editing by Final Cut. This year marks the 18th Super Bowl commercial GoDaddy has aired, dating back to 2005.

