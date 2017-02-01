 
 

How To Activate Your Brain To Learn New Things?

Posted: Feb 1 2017

 

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?
How to enhance your brain to learn new things?

Research study found that certain music training or a new skill can help you boost your brain, and the study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

The study also shows that our brain performs well when its chemicals get changed due to some skill. But, certain techniques should be used for this purpose as over learn affects the brain.

The research team studied two groups through visual perception learning test or through Gabor patches. Learners from the first group stopped their practice when they got better that occurred in eighth round of training.

After taking 30 minutes break, the learners started again. Then the next day the learners had post -test where they were good in the second task that was recent. They failed the first task, like if they were not trained.

If you stop learning after mastering a skill then you forget everything and have to restart the training, because our brain is flexible and more reacts to new tasks, said Takeo Watanabe, a professor of Cognitive, Linguistic and Psychological Sciences at Brown University and an author on the study.

Brain infact becomes in a plastic state where second or new skill overwrites the first skill. The event is called retrograde interference. After going through different experiments the team found that, the participants who over learned were better in task than those who did not learn much.

But, on the other hand you give less attention to second task and learn less, said Robert Goldstone. Goldstone is a distinguished professor for psychological and brain sciences at Indiana University and was not a part of this study.

The team used MRI machines for further experiments and found that glutamate forms in the brain that’s a chemical that makes your brain plastic that can learn new skills fast. But, overlearning reduces glutamate and increases GABA, a chemical that makes the brain stable.

By over-learning your brain enters into a stable stage from the plastic stage that prevents overwriting of old skill by the new skill.

